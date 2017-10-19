Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner confirms she will not run for Congress in 2018

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, whose term ends this year, on Thursday announced via Twitter she will not be running for Congress in 2018.

“This was not an easy decision given magnitude of issues faced by our community, but I believe we are best served supporting other progressive leaders in this election both at home and across New York,” Miner wrote on Twitter.

I have made a decision about the 2018 race for #NY24. Here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/Nq9Rm5eUUI — Stephanie Miner (@MayorMinerSYR) October 19, 2017

Miner said she has no plans to challenge Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), who has held two terms in office representing the 24th Congressional District. Katko, a Syracuse University alumnus, defeated Democratic challenger Colleen Deacon in 2016.

Earlier this year, Katko split with party leaders to vote against the Republican health care bill that would have dismantled the Affordable Care Act.

Dana Balter, an SU professor, in September launched a campaign for the Democratic nomination. Ann Messenger, a local businesswoman, has also declared her candidacy, hoping to challenge Katko.

Miner has long been rumored to be considering a congressional bid. The Tweet made no mention of Miner considering a possible run for governor, challenging Andrew Cuomo (D), an idea she has entertained, according to Syracuse.com.