Syracuse Chiefs sold to New York Mets organization

The Syracuse Chiefs are set to become the top minor league affiliate of the New York Mets, as the two sides reached an agreement Monday morning, per multiple reports. The Chiefs are currently the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate and have been since 2009.

The agreement moves the Chiefs under the Mets umbrella starting in 2019, the season after the Chiefs agreement with the Nationals expires, according to reports. The Chiefs will continue to play at NBT Bank Stadium once the change is made.

The Mets agreement with its current Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas 51s, is set to end in 2018.

The deal also moves the Chiefs under direct Mets ownership, ending decades of community ownership of the team. The executive board of the current majority owners — the Community Baseball Club of Central New York — approved the deal. The remainder of shareholders will be asked for their approval starting Tuesday.

Community Baseball Club of Central New York President Bill Dutch could not be reached for comment.

Prior to affiliation with the Nationals, the Chiefs were partners with the Toronto Blue Jays for 31 years.