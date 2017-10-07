Superlatives from Syracuse’s first conference win, 27-24, over Pittsburgh

Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) survived another slow start and a late surge from Pittsburgh to best the Panthers (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast), 27-24, Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. SU managed just 10 first half points against a Pitt defense it looked to match up well with on paper, but Eric Dungey and company came alive in the second half to spark the Orange’s first win since Week 3 win against Central Michigan.

Here are superlatives from the game.

The Big Moment: Devin C. Butler’s 32-yard touchdown catch

For nearly the entirety of the first half, it was a forgettable performance for Syracuse’s offense. It mustered only an opening-drive field goal until its final first-half drive from its own seven-yard line, when it seemed like halftime reset was what it needed most. But then SU’s offense came to life and stormed down the field for a nine-play touchdown drive that took only a little more than two minutes. An unsportsmanlike conduct call kept the drive alive midway through, and Butler capped it off with a 32-yard score. The sophomore wideout beat his man off the line and jostled for position as he faded to the pylon. Dungey lofted the ball over the top and Butler pulled it in as he tumbled across the goal line.

Stud: Parris Bennett

The senior linebacker from Detroit led the team in tackles last season and is on his way to probably doing the same again this year. Games like this one are how he does it. Bennett recorded 13 tackles and three of them went for a loss. He led SU’s defense, which kept the Orange in the game until the offense shook off its slow start.

Dud: Syracuse offensive line

The SU offense ended up scoring 27 points, but a favorable matchup with Pitt’s defense was expected to produce more. The first-half struggles can at least be partially attributed to an underperforming offensive line. Dungey often didn’t have the time find his receivers. He was sacked three times and hurried three more. Dungey and SU’s air attack can be lethal, but it needs space to do so.

Highlight: Steve Ishmael’s fourth-quarter touchdown

On the game’s opening drive, it looked like Steve Ishmael was just getting started. He dove on the game’s second play from scrimmage for an impressive 35-yard catch. Later in the drive, he battled with a Pitt defensive back near the end zone and got called for an offensive pass interference that negated a touchdown. Then he went relatively quiet.

But Ishmael remerged in the fourth quarter for one if his most impressive plays in a season full of them. Dungey lofted him another ball, close to where the first quarter touchdown got wiped away. Ishmael won again, this time within the rules. He came back for the ball and was dragged into the endzone. He stomped about in celebration. He earned it.

Lowlight: Pitt opens second quarter with touchdown run

After a strong first quarter in which SU forced Pitt into a three-and-out on its first three drives, Pitt scored on the opening play of the second quarter. Jordan Whitehead took a sweep from right to left 35 yards for a silencing touchdown. At the time, it looked like it could be the first step in a nightmare for Syracuse. But the Orange, of course, reversed course and didn’t allow another Pitt touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter.