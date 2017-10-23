SU senior’s purple butterfly tattoo marks a promise to never drink and drive

When Donna Grammatica was 5 years old, her 19-year-old aunt Sara, who she called “Sasa,” passed away due to a drinking and driving accident.

As a freshman in college, Grammatica got a tattoo of a purple butterfly with the words “Aunt Sasa” to honor the woman who left such a large impact on her.

“She was like a second mom,” Grammatica said. “I don’t remember much about her, but I know that I was her entire life. She was just always there for me.”

Sara was drinking and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Because of this incident, Grammatica is now a huge advocate of not drinking and driving and of wearing a seatbelt.

Grammatica said people understand the dangers of drinking and driving, but unless someone is in a situation like hers, losing a loved one or having a bad accident, they can’t fully grasp its effect.

Now a senior, Grammatica said she strongly believes that one drink is one too many and just not worth it.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, I’ll be fine. I’m not that bad, as long as I focus,’ but that’s not true,” she said. “As much as you want to think that you’re fine to drive, you’re not.”

Besides being a passionate advocate for safe driving, Grammatica feels like her aunt’s passing has taught her a lot about life.

“I wish it didn’t happen, but I think that I live my life in such a different way because of it,” the student said. “I think we just need to be aware that our life is worth so much more than we take for granted.”

Grammatica said she always knew she wanted a tattoo, but it would need to be meaningful. She chose a purple butterfly because it was her aunt’s favorite color and animal. It serves as a reminder to be the best version of herself and that she is strong.

Despite the amount of time that has passed, Grammatica and her family still cope with her aunt’s passing to this day. Grammatica and her family try to accept what happened, rather than dwell on what could’ve been.

On her aunt’s birthday, Grammatica and her mother bake a cake in celebration of the life she once lived and the legacy that she leaves behind.

“One of the things that’s always kept me going is that I feel like I live my life partially for her because she didn’t get to,” Grammatica said. “I was so important to her that she wouldn’t want me to be upset. She would want me to the best person I can be, which is what I’m trying to be.”

Whenever she faces an obstacle, she looks to her tattoo for strength.

“Even when things are bad, I just remember that I’m strong enough to go through them,” Grammatica said. “Because of her, and for her.”