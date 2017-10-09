Stock watch: Grading SU’s performance in win against Pitt

Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) picked up its first win since Week 3 in a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh (2-4, 0-2) inside the Carrier Dome Saturday. SU started slow, scoring just 10 points in the first half, but the defense stopped Pitt from converting on every third down through the first three quarters and the offense came alive in the second half to scrape out a victory.

Here are a few standout performances from the game.

Stock up

Ravian Pierce

SU’s pass-heavy offense faced a Pitt team that hasn’t fared well defending through the air. And in the end, junior quarterback Eric Dungey ended up with 365 passing yards and two touchdowns. But senior receivers Steve Ishmael and Ervin Philips weren’t the top contributors. Pierce was.

The junior college transfer caught nine passes for 99 yards, leading the team in both categories. He was able to use his 6-foot-3, 237-pound frame to tack on extra yardage after the catch. His ability as a tight end is something SU has sorely missed in recent years. Had Pierce caught a short shovel pass on SU’s final offensive drive, he would’ve became the first Syracuse tight end to amass 100 receiving yards in a game since Chris Gedney in 1992.

Devin Butler

The sophomore wideout was another benefactor of Pitt’s choice to focus its defensive efforts on locking down Ishmael and Philips. He had a career day in all receiving categories, notching seven receptions for 64 yards. Half of that yardage came on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Dungey that was essential in rejuvenating a struggling Orange offense just before halftime.

Butler appears to have risen into an important role for the offense after junior receiver Jamal Custis, who won a starting job out of camp, suffered an early-season injury. With defenses keying on SU’s top targets, Butler could see some favorable matchups again.

Parris Bennett

It’s fair to make the argument that Bennett’s been Syracuse’s best player this season. The senior linebacker logged 14 tackles, nine of which were solo efforts and one that went for a three-yard loss.

Bennett has now recorded at least 10 tackles in three straight games. He and fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin are the clear leaders of a defense that’s been steady this season. The unit will need more than just leadership next week, though, as No. 2 Clemson travels to the Carrier Dome Friday night. Execution, as Bennett has shown, will be crucial. A team as good as Clemson will almost surely capitalize on any SU defensive miscues.

Scoop Bradshaw

Again, Syracuse’s secondary performed well. This time, however, they also were able to cut out the big plays that caused so much damage earlier in the season. Pitt’s longest passing play went for 23 yards and both Bradshaw and graduate transfer safety Jordan Martin had two pass breakups each.

Bradshaw’s came on consecutive plays in the first quarter, amid a nice stretch for the SU defense that opened the game by forcing Pitt into three three-and-outs. On the first play, Pitt quarterback Max Browne launched a bomb downfield where Bradshaw was in single coverage. He leapt and tipped the ball away. The next snap, Pitt went after Bradshaw again and he applied a hard hit to the receiver when the ball arrived. The ball popped out and Pitt was forced to punt.

Stock Down

Offensive line

The main reason the offense went nearly the entire first half without scoring a touchdown was because Dungey barely had time to let a play develop. Pitt used some “exotic blitzes,” head coach Dino Babers said, and the offensive line struggled with handling the Panther front seven.

The offensive line is not ready to lead the way for a sustainable rushing attack, but if it can’t consistently give Dungey time to find an open receiver, SU will have major problems becoming bowl eligibility.

Jamal Custis

Custis appeared to be bouncing back nicely from an injury-ridden 2016 campaign. He won the starting job opposite Ishmael and made a few big catches in Week 1. But he appeared to hurt his shoulder against Middle Tennessee the next week and had been out until Pitt. His return didn’t result in any snaps despite being fully dressed.

Because SU isn’t required to supply injury specifics, it’s unknown if Custis was actually 100 percent healthy Saturday. But to see Butler score a touchdown and do well after filling in, it doesn’t bode well for Custis’ playing time.

Moe Neal

Neal finds himself in a confusing situation, at least from an outsider’s perspective. When the sophomore running back gets the ball, he’s one of SU’s most legitimate threats. It’s just that he doesn’t get the ball all that often.

Against Pitt, Neal was targeted once on an incompletion and didn’t get a single carry. Meanwhile, true freshman fullback Chris Elmore got four carries and junior back Tyrone Perkins earned a touch as well.