Laura Lavine, Republican candidate for mayor, fights uphill battle in city dominated by Democrats

Laura Lavine has lived in her Syracuse home for more than 55 years, near the city’s DeWitt border. Over that time, she’s been able to see and understand the many issues facing Syracuse, she said.
Lavine, 62, is the 2017 mayoral race’s sole Republican Party candidate. She’s currently polling third, behind Democrat Juanita Perez Williams and independent candidate Ben Walsh, respectively.
The Republican candidate faces an uphill battle. In Syracuse, Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one, she said. But Lavine’s not focusing on that statistic. She’s thinking about her campaign.
“We had 16 years of failed liberal leadership, and we are worse off than ever,” Lavine said. “I’m going to take my love for my city, my executive leadership experience and do what I can to turn this city around and get it back on the right track.”
She has centered her candidacy around education policy after working in school systems for 40 years, most recently as superintendent of the suburban LaFayette School District.
Her proposal of mayoral control over the Syracuse City School District, though, has been met with controversy. Mayoral control would allow Lavine, if elected, to appoint school board members with the consent and advice of Common Councilors, she said.
Mayoral control would eliminate board members’ need to run on party lines, better holding the mayor accountable for the state of city schools, Lavine said.
“She has so much experience in the field of education. If she thinks mayoral control is acceptable, I’m all for that,” said Randy Potter, city chairman of the Onondaga County Republican Party.
David Knapp, county legislator of the 12th District, which includes LaFayette, said he believes Lavine’s idea “has some merit” because something “dramatic” needs to be done to improve SCSD.
The proposal has been met with opposition. The Syracuse Teachers Association declined to interview Lavine for the union’s endorsement in late September. Union members did interview the other three mayoral candidates, though: Walsh, Perez Williams and Howie Hawkins, who’s running on the Green Party ticket.
Megan Root, president of the STA, declined to comment for this story. Knapp said mayoral control is “a concern of folks, taking away their vote on those positions.”
“To those people, I’d say, if we were doing well, you’re right, we don’t need bold sweeping action,” Lavine said. “But we’re not doing well. We are limping along. We can’t limp along when 40 percent of our students graduate late or not at all.”
Lavine has also focused on public safety throughout her campaign. The Syracuse Police Department is understaffed by about 65 officers, Potter said.
“Homicide rates hit a record high (in 2016), and police calls, under priority one, aren’t typically getting the responses that they need,” Lavine said.
Improving public safety is key to attracting residents back to the city, she said.
Lavine also has been outspoken on banning “pay-to-play,” which, according to her website, would prohibit individuals or entities — if doing business with the city, school district or seeking benefits from the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency — from contributing to political campaigns for two years.
“None of my opponents have even touched ethics reform,” Lavine said. “Of course Ben Walsh doesn’t want to do that because his donor list is replete with wealthy developers who got millions of taxpayer dollar benefits from when he was (SIDA’s) executive director.”
None of my opponents have even touched ethics reform.Laura Lavine
In January, Walsh expressed interest in the Republican committee’s endorsement, but after he refused to register as a Republican, committee members voted to support Lavine.
Lavine has frequently criticized Walsh while campaigning. In September, Walsh won the Independence Party line over Lavine as a write-in, despite Lavine being endorsed by the Independence Party.
The Republican candidate, who opposes the set of recommendations by the citizens group Consensus, noted that Walsh’s father, former congressman James Walsh, was a co-chair of the Consensus commission.
As a Republican, Lavine is facing a challenge over the next few weeks. She would have to mobilize the Republican base and appeal to crossover voters to clinch the election, Potter said.
“If you’re happy with the way things are, if you think Syracuse is headed in the right direction, you’re going to vote for Juanita Perez Williams,” Potter said. “But if you’re looking for change, you’re obviously looking toward Laura Lavine, Ben Walsh and maybe Howie Hawkins, the Green Party nominee.”
Published on October 31, 2017 at 12:54 am
Contact Jessi: jmsopori@syr.edu