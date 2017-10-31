Laura Lavine, Republican candidate for mayor, fights uphill battle in city dominated by Democrats

Laura Lavine has lived in her Syracuse home for more than 55 years, near the city’s DeWitt border. Over that time, she’s been able to see and understand the many issues facing Syracuse, she said.

Lavine, 62, is the 2017 mayoral race’s sole Republican Party candidate. She’s currently polling third, behind Democrat Juanita Perez Williams and independent candidate Ben Walsh, respectively.

The Republican candidate faces an uphill battle. In Syracuse, Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one, she said. But Lavine’s not focusing on that statistic. She’s thinking about her campaign.

“We had 16 years of failed liberal leadership, and we are worse off than ever,” Lavine said. “I’m going to take my love for my city, my executive leadership experience and do what I can to turn this city around and get it back on the right track.”

She has centered her candidacy around education policy after working in school systems for 40 years, most recently as superintendent of the suburban LaFayette School District.

Her proposal of mayoral control over the Syracuse City School District, though, has been met with controversy. Mayoral control would allow Lavine, if elected, to appoint school board members with the consent and advice of Common Councilors, she said.

Mayoral control would eliminate board members’ need to run on party lines, better holding the mayor accountable for the state of city schools, Lavine said.

“She has so much experience in the field of education. If she thinks mayoral control is acceptable, I’m all for that,” said Randy Potter, city chairman of the Onondaga County Republican Party.