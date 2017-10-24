Remembrance Week panel addresses media coverage of Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

Syracuse University faculty members, as part of a facilitated panel, discussed media ethics and how journalists should cover terrorism in an increasingly fast-paced news cycle on Monday as part of a Remembrance Week lecture.

Remembrance Scholars hosted the panel of experts Monday in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium inside Newhouse 3. Remembrance Week honors the 35 Syracuse University students who were killed in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. The students were returning home from studying abroad in Europe.

Charisse L’Pree, an assistant professor in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, moderated the panel. The panelists included Newhouse professors Lawrence Mason, Jennifer Grygiel, Nina Brown and Maria Russell.

Panelists reflected on media outlets’ coverage of the Pan Am Flight 103 attack. Pan Am is considered by many to be one of the first terrorist attacks covered in the mass media, panelists said.

L’Pree asked panelists specifically about media terrorism coverage and “the cycle between audience desire, ratings (and) journalistic ethics.”

After her prompt, panelists discussed how information regarding the 1988 Pan Am attack was disseminated and how the same need for information persists in the digital age.

A common theme in terrorism coverage, L’Pree said, is the importance of problem-solving. She said across all media — traditional, new and digital — media content creators must learn to solve problems.



Offering advice to future content creators covering terrorism, L’Pree said journalists must make more of an effort to “connect the dots” and consider how history might affect current events. L’Pree said it is essential to consider historical context.

“You have to do more to tell the whole story,” L’Pree said.

Mason, a former photojournalist, spoke from a visual standpoint. He said in an age where almost everyone owns a smartphone with a camera, people must take into account the possible effects of photos, too.

Mason drew upon his own experience of editing the now-famous photo of SU cheerleader Catherine Hauschild crying at a basketball game. He faced an ethical dilemma in that situation, he said.

Russell encouraged students to trust their instincts, particularly in a time with such a fast-paced news cycle.

“Pay attention to your gut,” Russell said.

Panelists also discussed how it has become easier for terrorist organizations to spread their message and recruit new members through social media. Brown said people can find almost anything they need to know about terrorist organizations on websites, such as YouTube.

Grygiel, at the event, also addressed what they called a lack of social media account regulation.

“I think we’re just starting to see the tip of the iceberg here post-election with the unregulated advertising and the Russian interference in our election,” Grygiel said.