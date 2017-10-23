Mura Masa, Khary announced as Bandersnatch Concert Series headliners

Multi-instrumental artist Mura Masa will headline this year’s Bandersnatch Concert Series with rapper Khary and student opener Roseville hosted by University Union.

The show is set for Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. Tickets for students cost $5 at the Schine Box Office or $10 online with a valid Syracuse University/ State University of New York of Environmental Science and Forestry ID.

Bandersnatch, an event hosted by Syracuse University, is known for bringing up-and-coming artists to campus. Soon after their Syracuse performances, these lesser-known artists have been noted to top the charts. Previous performers include Chance the Rapper, Walk the Moon and Big Sean.

Alex Crossan, 21, whose stage name is Mura Masa, is a Guernsey-born DJ, electronic music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His self-titled debut album, released in July 2017, features prominent artists in the industry including A$AP ROCKY, Charli XCX and Desiigner. The stage name Mura Masa is influenced Japanese swordsmith Muramasa Sengo.

“Lovesick,” an original song featuring A$AP Rocky, peaked at number one on the Spotify’s Viral Chart in the United Kingdom and United States.

Mura Masa will perform alongside rapper Khary who has opened for Kid Ink, Tory Lanez, Kyle, Michael Christmas and Talib Kweli. His music has also been featured on platforms such as Pigeons & Planes, The FADER, Mass Appeal, Soulection, Sway’s Universe and BBC Radio 1XTRA. In May 2016, Khary released his debut solo project entitled, “Intern Aquarium,” headlined Australian music festival, “Rap Against” and has been on two independently funded tours.

Student-artist and Chicagoan Sammy White, who goes by the name of Roseville, will open the concert. White draws his inspiration from the production techniques of other Chicago artists including Louis The Child, Whethan and Win & Woo. His latest piece is a remix for Cody Lovaas, featured on Dancing Astronaut, Too Future, and EDM Sauce, music media outlets.

Attendees must be 18 years or older to attend and will be required to show a valid form of ID for entry.