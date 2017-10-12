How the mumps can be a lesson in campus-wide communication for Syracuse University

The first case of the mumps on Syracuse University’s campus was confirmed in late August. But most of the campus community didn’t know about the potential health scare until Sept. 21, when SU confirmed a second mumps case and sent out a campus-wide email.

In a contained environment like SU, members of the campus community deserve to know when their health is at risk. Clear and timely information is SU’s only chance at shutting down rumors about outbreaks before they start.

Only those who may have been exposed to the first mumps case received a warning email on Sept. 5. There was a two-week gap between the first and second emails — plenty of time for mumps rumors to grow without official word from the administration.

Even since SU sent out its Sept. 21 email, rumors of class cancellations and student quarantine locations have circulated campus. An official email right away could have addressed potential rumors regarding the outbreak to avoid confusion and misinformation.

It’s natural for a campus-wide email about a contagious disease to wreak some havoc on the community. But despite there being 13 confirmed mumps cases at SU, students don’t seem too worried.

That’s not to say SU students shouldn’t take the threat of this disease seriously. But in cases of future public health incidents, SU administrators shouldn’t let the fear of creating panic stop them from spreading pertinent public health information.

All told, SU has handled the mumps scare effectively. The campus-wide email was clear and straightforward, and subsequent updates have been consistent. But should another virus spring up, students, faculty and staff should know if there’s a contagious disease on campus as soon as possible so they can take extra precautions.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board serves as the voice of the organization and aims to contribute the perspectives of students to discussions that concern Syracuse University and the greater Syracuse community. The editorial board’s stances are determined by a majority of its members. You can read more about the editorial board here.