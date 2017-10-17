Midterm starter pack
Published on October 17, 2017 at 12:03 am
Contact: cmrussel@syr.edu
Published on October 17, 2017 at 12:03 am
Contact: cmrussel@syr.edu
At a public roundtable held in early October, another official at first said the feasibility study was not part of the Campus Framework, then said “it could be.” Read more »
The restaurant’s founder unites cultures from around the world through food. This year’s pop-up kitchen features foods from Burma, Egypt, Pakistan, Vietnam and Syria. Read more »
Syracuse University’s National Veterans Resource Complex project will go before the city’s Planning Commission on Monday for a site plan review. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com