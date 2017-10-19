Making weekend plans? Pulp’s got you covered

Zoo Boo

Head to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo for a kid-friendly Halloween party to trick-or-treat with the animals. The event is described as “kooky not spooky” filled with Halloween-themed treats, animal encounters and games. Wear your best costume and bring your trick-or-treat bag. Green reusable Halloween treat bag will be available at the zoo for $1.

When: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place

Cost: $8 per child for members, $8 plus zoo admission for nonmembers

SU Symphony Orchestra

The Syracuse University Symphony Orchestra will celebrate freedom and justice, performing works by Gioachino Rossini and Jean Sibelius. The event will be live streamed and available to watch here.

When: Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Setnor Auditorium, Crouse College, 100 Crouse Drive

Cost: Free and open to the public

Syracuse Improv Collective Bat Show

The Syracuse Improv Collective will premiere its Bat Show performance. The show will be performed in complete darkness. Comedy improvisation group Mathed Potatoes will also be featured.

When: Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Nancy Cantor Warehouse, 350 W. Fayette St.

Cost: Free event and free street parking

Upright Citizens Brigade Tour Co. @ Schine Underground

Comedy improvisation group from the Upright Citizens Brigade Tour Company will perform an unscripted performance as part of the Orange After Dark series. The company, from The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, has performed around the country. The theatre was founded by comedians Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh and has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy.

When: Friday at 10 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium, 303 University Place

Cost: Tickets are free and available at the Schine Box Office with a valid SUID.