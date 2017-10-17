Ishmael named to midseason All-American 2nd team

Senior wide receiver Steve Ishmael was named to the Associated Press’ midseason All-American second team Tuesday.

Ishmael, the leading pass-catcher for both Syracuse and all of the FBS, has already set career marks in both catches (62) and receiving yards (802). The 6-foot-2 wideout caught SU’s final touchdown in the Orange’s upset of then-No. 2 Clemson last weekend. It was his fourth score of 2017.

“Steve, I think he’s hands-down the best receiver in the nation,” SU quarterback Eric Dungey said after Friday’s win.

Colorado State’s Michael Gallup, who leads FBS with 948 receiving yards, joined Ishmael as the second team’s other receiver, while James Washington of Oklahoma State and David Sills V of West Virginia earned first-team honors. Players were selected by 16 of the AP Top 25 voting panel.

Syracuse (4-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) travels to Ishmael’s hometown this Saturday to take on No. 8 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.