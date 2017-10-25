‘Impractical Jokers’ add show at Landmark Theatre

The cast of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” have announced a few more stops on the “Santiago Sent Us” tour, including a performance in Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

General tickets for go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fan pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, and theater member pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday.

Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn and James “Murr” Murray created the truTV comedy show in 2011. The four comedians and lifelong friends started their comedy group, “The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe,” in 1999.

During the show, the four comedians try to embarrass each other in public through challenges and dares. If one of them fails or gives up, they lose the challenges. The loser or losers at the end of the challenge face a final punishment decided by the others.

“Impractical Jokers” is in its sixth season, and new episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m.