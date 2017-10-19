Here’s what Kent Syverud and Michele Wheatly had to say in their latest reports to the University Senate

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud and Provost Michele Wheatly each addressed the University Senate at its meeting Wednesday in Maxwell Auditorium, touching on issues ranging from SU’s community engagement to faculty salaries.

Here are three takeaways from their reports to the Senate:

Faculty salary data

The committee that was formed last fall to review faculty salary data will release a report detailing its findings later this month, Wheatly said Wednesday.

In April, the university announced that the committee expected to release its findings by Oct. 1. Wheatly did not explain the reason for the delay in her remarks to the Senate.

“I look forward to sharing the findings with you as soon as I receive them,” Wheatly said.

Wheatly announced the creation of the Faculty Salary Review Committee last November. The 18-member committee was tasked with reviewing the average salary of faculty members across faculty rank, gender, race and schools and colleges.

That is similar to the data formerly compiled in the Committee Z report, a public record that compared average faculty salaries across gender, schools and colleges and other factors. Since 2014, SU has opted not to publicly provide data compiled in the Z report.

Regional economic impact assessment to be made public

SU will release preliminary data later this month stemming from its assessment of the university’s investments in the city of Syracuse and central New York, Syverud said.

At his address to the university community in January, Svyerud announced that the university was cataloging “all the direct resources we provide to organizations in our city and region,” adding that it was initially estimated that SU’s local partnerships provide community organizations with millions annually.

“It’s obvious from the data that’s been accumulated that Syracuse University’s investment in the city of Syracuse and Central New York, both from an economic and community impact perspective, continue to be very significant,” Syverud said Wednesday. “Our university is and will remain deeply invested and rooted in central New York and the city of Syracuse.”

Exchange over administrator’s appointment

Prompted by questions from faculty senators, Wheatly provided few details about the search process that led to the appointment of Steven Bennett, chief operating officer of the Brookings Institution, as senior vice president for academic operations.

SU announced Bennett’s appointment on Tuesday. He will oversee a number of academic units on campus, including Information Technology, SU Press and SU Abroad, according to an SU News release.

When asked for details Wednesday about the search that led to Bennett’s hiring, Wheatly said that “a search process was conducted that yielded Steve Bennett.”

A faculty member from SU’s history department then asked Wheatly if any faculty were involved in the search process.

“There were faculty — how would you define faculty? There are a number of faculty who were involved in the search, yes,” Wheatly said.

Bennett will assume his role Dec. 1. Wheatly said she is confident Bennett will be a “tremendous asset as we move forward on our Strategic Plan priorities.”