Behind a three-point outing from Lies Lagerweij, Syracuse (11-4, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) dominated Drexel (5-10, 0-2 Colonial), 4-0, on Sunday at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The All-American played at center forward instead of her more usual position on the back line and scored the game-winning goal for Syracuse. SU’s defense only allowed the Dragons to get off one shot, and dominated possession for much of the game.