Gallery: No. 7 Syracuse falls to No. 4 Virginia, 2-1

In its Atlantic Coast Conference regular season finale, No. 7 Syracuse (10-4, 2-4 ACC) dropped a tight contest to No. 4 Virginia (12-2, 4-2), 2-1. The Orange faced 11 penalty corners and stopped 10, but the 11th proved to be the dagger for Virginia. A penalty corner as time expired failed as Roos Weers watched from the sideline with a green card. UVA’s top scorers, Tara Vittese and Pien Dicke, both tallied a score in the Cavaliers win.