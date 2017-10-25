Forget the costumes — here are some homemade Halloween cocktails

Halloween is one of the rowdiest occasions for the country’s youth, and people don costumes from the entire spectrum. For the coming season, expect getups in both poor and creative taste, ranging from a zombie, Hugh Hefner, the mumps, Power Rangers and even ceiling fans.

But what’s just as — or perhaps even more — important than a costume is what you’re drinking.

Themed beverages tend to be cheesy, overbearingly sweet and expensive. Relying far too often on expensive, colorful liqueurs like Midori and Blue Curacao, these seasonal cocktails are not very accommodating to the average drinker.

Here are two cocktail options that are unlikely to offend neither your wallet nor your taste this weekend.

The Spooky Gimlet

This is really just a regular gimlet — the only difference being a color change. Add in butterfly pea flower, and the drink will taste the same but appear as a spooky purple.

To prepare the gimlet, you’ll need to start in advance. Empty a few ice trays and bring a large pot of water to boil. Once boiling, take a few handfuls of the dried flower and toss it directly into the pot. Putting the flowers in tea bags is optional to avoid straining. Once it’s ready, the water will turn a dark shade of blue. Strain the water, pour it into ice trays — and voila.

It’s a little-known fact that ice cubes made from hot water are clearer and actually freeze faster. Science, huh?

In whatever glass you please:

2.5 oz gin or vodka

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

A splash of soda water

Add all ingredients but the soda to your shaker with clear ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over blue ice. Enjoy.

Some sort of science happens once the lime juice hits the ice, and, slowly but surely, your cocktail will turn a cloudy, purple color that will deepen as the ice melts. Moving on.

The Bloody Sour, or the New York Sour

You’ve had a whiskey sour before. This is just like any other except for the addition of a small amount of red wine at the end. Once you’ve poured your sour, simply float the wine over the top of the glass using the back of a bar spoon.

In a rock glass:

2 oz your preferred whiskey

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz fresh lemon juice

A splash of dry red

Pour the contents into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain over your glass, which is of course filled with ice. Gently float two bar spoons of red wine over the top. Enjoy.

Wow, look at you; you just created a layered cocktail, you bartending stud. The red wine sits on top of the yellowish-green of other ingredients. It’s that classic pus-blood contrast everyone loves.

Have a safe and productive Halloween.