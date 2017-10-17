Falk College nutrition program celebrates 100 years of education

The nutrition science and dietetics program at the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

It’s the oldest program at Falk College, said Lynn Brann, an associate professor of nutrition and graduate program director at the school.

The nutrition program was founded during World War I by a group of women who wanted to contribute to the war effort, Brann said. The goal was to keep people well nourished to fight in the war. Nutrition science truly began to take form after the program first started at SU, she added.

“A lot of research was done in the mid-1900s,” Brann said. “So, the people who founded the program were ahead of their time.”

Diane Lyden Murphy, dean of Falk College, said she thinks the nutrition program has lasted as long as it has because nutrition science is critical to societal needs.

“I think everybody has an interest in nutrition in some way, shape or form,” Brann said. “Everybody has to eat.”

Murphy, who became the dean in 2005, said in her time as dean she’s noticed an increase in students directly admitted into the nutrition program from high school.

She added she believes some of the increased interest in nutrition has resulted from former first lady Michelle Obama’s nutrition initiatives during her time as first lady.

“Our young people more and more are interested in learning about their body, what they put in their body, how they nourish themselves,” Murphy said.

Brann said the program has changed over time as the knowledge of nutrition science has expanded and changed. For example, Brann added, there’s now interest in the study of how genes impact nutrition and vice versa. Brann said she anticipates seeing a greater focus on that topic in the nutrition program at SU in the future.

There is also an increase in using food as medicine in the field of nutrition, Murphy said, along with an increase in eastern diet practices in the west.

“So many of life’s medical issues are fixed with drugs, but a lot of it could be done with food,” Murphy said. The college seeks to include these changes in nutrition with courses such as “Food as Medicine.”

To celebrate the anniversary, Falk College hosted an event at the Marriott hotel in downtown Syracuse last month. Nearly 150 guests — including students, faculty, staff, alumni and others — attended the celebration, according to an SU News release.

Brann — who chaired the anniversary event — said the next day, Falk hosted a series of guest educational seminars on campus, including several cooking demonstrations.

Daina Falk, the daughter of David B. Falk and chief executive of Hungry Fan, presented a cooking demonstration on healthy food for tailgating, where she made quinoa salad and sweet potato skins, Brann said.

Murphy said she was thrilled with the attendance at the events and demonstrations.

“It’s one of the most longstanding programs within the university,” Brann said. “So, that really shows the dedication of the people who have gone through the program and the people who have put a lot into keeping the program sustainable.”