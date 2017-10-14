How donors have an impact on the speed of Campus Framework projects

Syracuse University officials in a Campus Framework forum Saturday detailed how donors could influence the speed of construction projects.

Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, said funding outlets, including donors, determine which projects “trump” others.

Future projects include the National Veterans Resource Complex, The Arch, Schine Student Center renovations and the Dome roof replacement, according to a slideshow presented during the forum.

The Dome roof replacement is a Campus Framework goal, Sala said, but gifts from donors can influence how projects proceed.

“If funding comes forward on these other projects, they kind of jump in line with the different things we have going on,” he said.

Cathryn Newton, special advisor to the chancellor and provost for faculty engagement, said plans will continue whether or not a donor comes forward, but philanthropists can speed up a project’s timetable.

Although Sala and Newton did not specify timelines for projects such as the Dome roof replacement or Schine renovations, Newton said the university’s approach to Campus Framework projects is an “echelon.”

“When you’re doing a framework, you can’t do it all at once,” Newton said. While some projects are in initial design stages, she said, other projects are still being discussed in preliminary conversations.

The Campus Framework, a 20-year infrastructure plan intended to guide SU’s physical campus development, was announced in 2014. The University Place promenade, the first Campus Framework project completed, opened in August 2016.

Construction on the National Veterans Resource Complex — a $62.5 million building on Waverly Avenue that will house SU’s military and veteran’s programs — will begin in January, Sala said. The university expects to complete the project in spring 2020, a year later than initially announced.

The estimated $50 million renovation to Archbold Gymnasium is currently in the fundraising and preliminary design phases, according to university officials.

Waverly Avenue streetscape improvements, funded by a grant from the city of Syracuse, will continue next summer, Sala said.

About 15 people attended the forum, held on Saturday at noon in Maxwell Auditorium and advertised as a Parents Weekend event.

Newton confirmed the university will hold more Campus Framework forums in the future.

Disclaimer: The Daily Orange leases a house on Ostrom Avenue owned by Syracuse University. As part of the Campus Framework, the university has proposed building student housing on Ostrom Avenue where The Daily Orange currently operates.