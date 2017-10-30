SU Athletics

D.O. Sportscast episode 7: Behind Stephanie Miner’s comments about compensation for NCAA athletes and a breakdown Syracuse football recruiting

Codie Yan | Staff Photographer

Syracuse mayor Stephanie Miner recently said in a tweet that NCAA athletes should be paid.

By Daily Orange Sports Staff

In this week’s edition of the D.O. Sportscast, Senior Staff Writer Michael Burke joins the show to discuss the significance of Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner’s comments about paying NCAA athletes. He breaks down why her comments were significant and how, if ever, this could become a reality.

In our second segment, Andrew Graham joins the show to talk SU football recruiting. Graham provides insight into Syracuse’s connection to Canadian recruiting and what that could mean for SU going forward. In addition, he gives two recruits to watch headed into next season and a player SU hopes to sign in the coming months.

Episode seven here:

