Cuomo’s $20 billion investment can help reverse homelessness in New York state

In May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a historic $20 billion initiative to support affordable housing and combat homelessness in New York state. And on Wednesday, Governor Cuomo’s administration announced its next step in that fight.

More than 150 agencies in 47 counties, including nine organizations in central New York, have been awarded a total of $30 million in conditional awards to support operations at 1,200 supportive housing units. The funding is part of a larger $2.6 billion, five-year plan to develop a total of 6,000 units throughout the state.

Supportive housing offers homeless New Yorkers an opportunity to turn things around. These units focus on the most vulnerable homeless populations, including those with mental illness, health problems and trauma, among other issues.

These units offer essential services to prevent future homelessness such as employment, vocational training and educational programs. Without a stable job and the opportunity to advance in a career through higher education, recovering homeless individuals could easily end up back on the street.

Although the majority of homeless New Yorkers are concentrated in New York City, according to the New York State Office of the State Comptroller, communities across the state are struggling with homelessness.

Over the last decade, the problem has worsened. The New York State Office of the State Comptroller reported that from 2007 to 2015, New York’s homeless population increased by 41 percent — the largest increase of any state.

The rising cost of living in New York state has contributed to the rise in homelessness. New York’s average rent for every housing category is far above the national average, according to Sperling’s Best Places.

The average unemployment rate in New York is also slightly higher than the national average. The average unemployment rate in New York state is 4.9 percent, but in many counties in central and upstate New York the rate exceeds 6 percent, according to the Department of Labor.

Both the unemployment rate and rising cost of living have made it difficult for homeless New Yorkers to get back on their feet. But with initiatives like Cuomo’s investment, these vulnerable communities have greater opportunity to maintain stable housing and start on a positive path to regain self-sufficiency.

This round of awards shows the state of New York stepping up to promote supportive housing units and alleviate financial and mental burdens for homeless individuals. Providing access to affordable, safe housing will ultimately help these New Yorkers find better jobs and, more importantly, improve their quality of life.

Daniel Strauss is a junior finance major and public communications minor. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at dstrauss@syr.edu and followed on Twitter @_thestrauss_.