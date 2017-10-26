Courtney Brosnan breaks Syracuse saves record in her final game, a 0-0 tie at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech fired 32 shots at Courtney Brosnan in the final game of her Syracuse career. One in the waning minutes of the second half hit the crossbar and landed on the goal line. But she dove to the ground and snatched the ball to preserve the tie.

After a video review, Brosnan’s soon-to-be 19th shutout in a Syracuse uniform was intact. Brosnan finished with a program-record 344 saves but the Orange (7-8-3, 2-6-2Atlantic Coast) was unable to score on its seven shots, tying Virginia Tech (7-6-5, 1-5-4), 0-0, on Thursday night. It was the seventh time SU was shutout in 10 ACC games this season. Along with her saves record, Brosnan is tied for second in wins and third in career shutouts.

In the second half, Alex Lamontagne nearly broke the 0-0 tie, but Hokies goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn dove to make the stop. It was one of only three Syracuse shots on goal in the match.

For the fifth straight season, Syracuse failed to make the ACC tournament since moving from the Big East Conference. Although it was the Orange’s second straight year with a winning percentage of roughly .500, the team has yet to record a winning season in its new conference.