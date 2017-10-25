Get your Halloweekend started with these events

As central New York’s largest and spookiest haunted attraction, Fright Night at the Fair will features attractions such as The Revenge of IT, Insane Asylum, Chainsaw Massacre, Dead Pirates (3D) and Haunted Mansion. Tickets are currently on sale at the Schine Box Office.

When: Saturday, buses will depart from College Place and Goldstein Student Center at 10:30 p.m. Students will be admitted with a ticket and SUID only after 11 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds

Cost: $3, which includes events costs and transportation.

Chart-topping country singer and actor Josh Turner will perform the Crouse Hinds Theater. His biggest hit, “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: The Oncenter, 800 S. State St.

Cost: Tickets cost $43 and can be purchased online.

Head to the Barnes Hiscock Mansion to trick or treat. The event is family-friendly, geared toward children 1 to 14 years old. Attendees will get to tour the Spooky Mansion decorated by Dream Theme Designs and children will receive candy at each of the stops. All children must be accompanied by an adult chaperone age 21 or older.

When: Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

Cost: Free with a nonperishable food item donation to the Food Bank of Central New York

The Omaha, Nebraska-based duo composed of Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky will perform at The Westcott Theater. After their performance at the popular DigiTour in the summer of 2014, Jack & Jack has found success and boasts more than 11 million online fans and followers.

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: The Westcott Theater, 24 Westcott St.

Cost: Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.