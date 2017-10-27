Black Lives Matter Canada co-founder discusses homophobia, transphobia at Syracuse University event

Janaya Khan, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Canada, in a speech at Syracuse University on Thursday said the movement was founded by queer and transgender individuals.

Khan, who identifies as a queer and gender-nonconforming black person, spoke during a discussion hosted at Maxwell Auditorium sponsored by Syracuse University’s LGBT Resource Center, as part of Coming Out Month.

“Homophobia and transphobia, and any other issue, is not an interpersonal issue, but it’s a stigma,” Khan said.

Government officials have described BLM activists as radicals, Khan said. Last year, in protests over construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, BLM activists aided indigenous peoples, Khan added. The BLM movement, which has spread internationally, includes campaigns against violence directed toward black people.

Khan also discussed white supremacy and said if people don’t condemn it, they condone it.

Event attendees said Khan provided helpful insight on the black community.

“The event was exceptional for a predominately white institution and it’s … important to have a meaningful conversation about black queerness and to articulate difference,” said Huntly Brown, an SU graduate student in the Pan-African studies program.

SeQuoia Kemp, a local activist, said the discussion was meaningful and Khan was “phenomenal.”

“I am always trying to stay involved and to be part of conversations that teach me how to be a better organizer,” Kemp said.

Michele Jelley, an English instructor in the College of Arts and Sciences, said the discussion was inspiring and wants to learn more.

People must speak out, remain hopeful about the future and organize change within communities, Khan said.