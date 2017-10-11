Avocadon’t forget to smile
Published on October 11, 2017 at 10:50 pm
Contact: cmrussel@syr.edu
Published on October 11, 2017 at 10:50 pm
Contact: cmrussel@syr.edu
The senior linebacker didn’t want to be a leader, but realized last year he had to be one. He leads the team with 56 tackles this year. Read more »
Syracuse is 13-for-21 on fourth down conversions, including back-to-back 3-for-5 showings. Read more »
Michael DeSalvo and Nick Orth opened their doors to the community in 1992 without ever looking back. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com