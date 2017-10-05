5 stories to help you pass a current events quiz (Oct. 22-29)

Amazon Key

Amazon announced on Wednesday it will soon allow delivery people to drop off packages inside of customer’s homes. The program, called Amazon Key, is open to Prime members. In order to participate, customers need to by a special security camera and a smart lock, totaling $250.

Kenyan elections

Violence broke out in Kenya this week after the country held a repeat presidential election. After polls closed, several buildings were burned and at least one man was killed. The first election was nullified on procedural grounds.

Puerto Rico ends contract

The governor of Puerto Rico announced Sunday the hurricane-ravaged territory would end a contract with Whitefish Energy, a small Montana-based company tasked with repairing the territory’s electric grid. The move came after FEMA said it had “significant concerns” about the contract.

Charges filed in Russia probe

A grand jury in Washington, D.C. approved the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. Sources told CNN a person could be taken into custody on Monday.

American killed by fellow soldiers

The Navy is investigating whether two members of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 strangled a fellow American soldier while on a secret mission in Mali. The two suspects were not identified and were placed on administrative leave.

