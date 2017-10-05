5 stories to help you pass a current events quiz (Oct. 15-22)

Amazon HQ2

Proposals were due Thursday from cities looking to become the site of Amazon’s second North American headquarters. Dozens of U.S. cities submitted bids, including Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Denver, Kansas City and Buffalo/Rochester. Amazon is promising the winning city 50,000 jobs and an investment of at least $5 billion.

Catalonia

The government of Spain further escalated tensions with Catalonia on Saturday when the country’s prime minister said he would remove the region’s leadership and institute direct rule. For decades, Catalonia has been an autonomous region of Spain.

JFK files to be released

Classified files from the FBI and CIA related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy will be released to the public on Oct. 26. Congress already mandated the release of the files barring action from the sitting president.

The Astros are going to the World Series

The Houston Astros beat out the New York Yankees Saturday to earn a spot in the World Series. The Astros won 4-0 in the American League Championship Series, four games to three. The team will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Trump in hot water after condolence call

President Donald Trump drew criticism this week for a condolence call he made to a slain Army soldier’s widow. A Democratic representative, who was present at the time the call was made, told reporters Trump said the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

