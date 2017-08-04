Football Recruiting

Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2018 running back Hassan Hall commits to Syracuse

The 3-star athlete is head coach Dino Babers' 14th recruit in the Class of 2018.

Class of 2018 running back Hassan Hall committed to Syracuse, he announced on his Twitter Saturday.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds, the three-star recruit is listed as an athlete on his Twitter and Hudl.com profile. But on 247sports.com, he’s listed as a running back. Hall runs a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, per his Hudl.

Hailing from Atlanta and playing for Maynard Jackson (Georgia) High School, Hall picked the Orange over hometown Georgia Tech as well as Louisville, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic.

Hall is the 14th commit in SU’s 2018 class and the third running back, joining Akeem Dixon and Jawhar Jordan Jr. Track the rest of the Class of 2018 here.

