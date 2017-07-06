Where to see fireworks on the Fourth of July
Ally Moreo | Photo Editor
Watching fireworks is a nationwide tradition on Independence Day. Take a look at this list of where to catch a show in Syracuse. Most are free to the public or are part of a paid event.
Vernon Downs Racing
When: After 6 p.m. race
Lakeview Amphitheater
When: 7 p.m. following Symphoria concert
Cost: Adults $10, free under 18-years-old
NBT Bank Stadium Syracuse
When: After 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Chiefs game
Cost: Tickets starting at $7
Old Forge
When: After lakefront concert at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview Amphitheater
When: After 8 p.m. concert
Cost: $10, kids free with adult
Cazenovia at Lakeland Park
When: 9 p.m.
Colgate University Campus
When: Dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
Village of Manlius
When: Dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
Sackets Harbor Battlefield
When: 9:30 p.m.
Alexandria Bay Over Boldt Castle
When: 9:45 p.m.
