Where to see fireworks on the Fourth of July

Watching fireworks is a nationwide tradition on Independence Day. Take a look at this list of where to catch a show in Syracuse. Most are free to the public or are part of a paid event.

When: After 6 p.m. race

When: 7 p.m. following Symphoria concert

Cost: Adults $10, free under 18-years-old

When: After 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Chiefs game

Cost: Tickets starting at $7

When: After lakefront concert at 7:30 p.m.

When: After 8 p.m. concert

Cost: $10, kids free with adult

Cazenovia at Lakeland Park

When: 9 p.m.

Colgate University Campus

When: Dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

When: 9:30 p.m.

When: 9:45 p.m.