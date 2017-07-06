Slice of Life

Where to see fireworks on the Fourth of July

Ally Moreo | Photo Editor

Fireworks over Onatru Park, Syracuse will host at least ten firework shows on Independence Day.

By Stacy FernándezFeature Editor

Watching fireworks is a nationwide tradition on Independence Day. Take a look at this list of where to catch a show in Syracuse. Most are free to the public or are part of a paid event.

Vernon Downs Racing

When: After 6 p.m. race

Lakeview Amphitheater

When: 7 p.m. following Symphoria concert

Cost: Adults $10, free under 18-years-old

NBT Bank Stadium Syracuse

When: After 7:05 p.m. Syracuse Chiefs game

Cost: Tickets starting at $7

Old Forge

When: After lakefront concert at 7:30 p.m.

Lakeview Amphitheater

When: After 8 p.m. concert

Cost: $10, kids free with adult

Cazenovia at Lakeland Park

When: 9 p.m.

Colgate University Campus

When: Dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Village of Manlius

When: Dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Battlefield

When: 9:30 p.m.

Alexandria Bay Over Boldt Castle

When: 9:45 p.m.

