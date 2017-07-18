Uber introduces in-app tipping option in Syracuse and across the nation

Uber riders in Syracuse and across the nation will now have the option to tip their drivers directly from the Uber app.

The tipping option, which Uber introduced Monday, will allow riders to choose from suggested tip amounts or determine their own tip up to 30 days after a trip has ended.

On Tuesday, Uber will match every tip given to drivers in the U.S., a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Lyft, Uber’s main competitor, has always offered a tipping feature in its app. Between Lyft’s founding in 2012 and March 2017, the company’s drivers earned $200 million in tips, according to Fortune.

The Uber app’s new tipping option comes as a part of the ride-hailing company’s 180 Days of Change campaign. For the next 180 days, Uber will make changes to company policy focused on improving the experience for its drivers, according to its website.

New York state legalized Uber in Syracuse and upstate New York in June.