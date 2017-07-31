Syracuse University ranked No. 4 party school in the country

Syracuse University climbed to the No. 4 spot on the Princeton Review’s annual list of top party schools in the country, up four spots from its No. 8 ranking last year.

According to the Princeton Review’s website, SU made the “Party Schools” list because students surveyed indicated a combination of low personal daily study hours outside of class, high usage of alcohol and drugs on campus and high popularity of greek life.

This year, Tulane University was at the top of the “Party Schools” list, with West Virginia University and Bucknell University being ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Rankings were determined using surveys from 137,000 students at 382 schools, and schools listed on any of the Princeton Review’s 62 top 20 lists indicated “a very high consensus of opinion about the topic,” according to its website.

For the last six years, SU has consistently been ranked among the top 10 party schools in the country by the Princeton Review. The university claimed the No. 1 spot in the publication’s 2015 edition, released in 2014.

Soon after the No. 1 ranking in 2014, the popular Castle Court party spot was barred from hosting large parties after complaints from the university and the Syracuse Police Department. Despite the ban, parties continued at Castle Court with little intervention from police.

This year, SU was ranked No. 1 in “Students Pack the Stadiums,” No. 6 in “Lots of Beer,” No. 9 in “Lots of Hard Liquor” and No. 14 in “Lots of Greek Life.”

The university also claimed the No. 1 spot on the “Best College Newspaper” list, No. 5 in “Best College Radio Station,” No. 8 in “Most Politically Active Students” and No. 13 in “Top 25 Entrepreneurship: Ugrad.”