Redshirt freshman Devon Clarke reinstated; defensive end Jaquwan Nelson no longer with Syracuse

Syracuse redshirt freshman safety Devon Clarke has been reinstated from suspension and redshirt freshman defensive end Jaquwan Nelson is no longer a member of the program. Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey first reported the news.

Both were arrested and charged in February for stealing two pairs of “Yeezy” boots, a laptop and a PlayStation 4, according to Sgt. Richard Helterline of the Syracuse Police Department. Later, Nelson and Clarke were suspended from all team activities by head coach Dino Babers due to a violation of team rules, SU Athletics said.

Nelson, 19, was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. Clarke, also 19, was charged with second-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Nelson and Clarke entered a South Campus residence at 241 Winding Ridge Road and stole the property on Dec. 26, 2016, Helterline said. When reached on his cell phone, Clarke quickly hung up.

Neither Nelson nor Clarke has played for SU. The Florida natives were released from the Onondaga County Justice Center and both cases have been waived to grand jury, per Bailey.

Clarke, now a second-year player who missed 2016 preseason camp due to injury and redshirted the season, ranked as the No. 20 safety in the state of Florida by Scout.com. He did not appear on the preseason depth chart released Wednesday by Syracuse Athletics.