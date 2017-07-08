Junior quarterback Eric Dungey named to Maxwell Award watch list

Syracuse junior quarterback Eric Dungey is one of 35 QBs named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented to the nation’s top player annually.

The 6-foot-3 signal-caller from Lake Oswego, Oregon, is one of 85 players on the list. In 2016, he set SU sophomore records for most passing yards (2,679) and most yards of total offense (2,972), despite missing the final three games of the season due to an “upper-body” injury. He threw 15 touchdowns, ranked seventh in the country in completions per game (25.6), 12th in passing yards per game (297.7) and 13th in completion percentage (64.8). He threw for at least 300 yards six times.

Dungey earned the starting job as a freshman after Terrel Hunt suffered an injury in the 2015 season opener. He has since established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 3,977 yards over 17 career games. He’s on pace to shatter the SU career record for passing yards per game (233.9) and yards of total offense per game (271.8).

Twice in 2016, Dungey took home ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 30 and the winner will be announced Dec. 7 on ESPN. Syracuse’s last Maxwell Award winner is Don McPherson in 1987.