Hip-hop sensation Migos to debut at the 2017 New York State Fair

Hip-hop trio Migos and Syracuse native Post Malone will make their debuts at the 2017 New York State Fair this summer as part of the free concert series at the Stan Colella Stage at Chevy Court.

Migos will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Post Malone at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Chevy Court will host 13 days of free entertainment. Seats come on a first come – first seated basis.

Georgia-born Migos, a group of rappers by the names of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, broke into the industry in 2009 and since then have consistently charted: their hit song “Bad and Boujee” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for months. The group has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with Katy Perry, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Some credit the group as an originator of the “dab” dance move with origins in the Atlanta hip-hop scene from their song “Look at My Dab.”

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, was born in Syracuse in 1995 and moved to Dallas when he was 10. He gained major recognition in 2015 after he released hit single “White Iverson,” which reached the top 20 and secured a spot as a hip-hop artist to watch. His first album “Stoney” debuted at No. 6 on the charts off of which he promoted his single “Congratulations” featuring Migos’ Quavo which peaked at No. 8.

Migos and Post Malone will perform among other esteemed performers in New York State Fair lineup including Earth, Wind and Fire and the Spin Doctors. The lineup this year is sure to please all.

Here’s the full 2017 Chevy Court lineup.