First Democrat declares candidacy for 24th Congressional District race

Anne Messenger announced her candidacy for Congress on Tuesday, becoming the first Democrat to enter the 24th Congressional District race against incumbent Rep. John Katko (R-Syracuse).

Messenger, 70, is a resident of Manlius. She used to manage her own company, Messenger Associates, which specializes in career management and human resources consulting.

Previously, Messenger was chair of the Onondaga Community College Board of Trustees and a board chair of the Central New York Community Foundation.

In 2008, Messenger was recognized by Syracuse University with the Community Entrepreneurial Leadership Award.

She is currently involved with CenterState CEO, an organization that focuses on economic development strategies and the advisory boards of both Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Central New York and St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center.

While Messenger is the first Democrat to publicly announce her candidacy, Phil LaTessa, another Democrat and former Syracuse city auditor, has filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is also allegedly considering entering the race once her term ends this year.

Per the release, there will likely be many Democrats attempting to oust Katko, a Republican who was first elected in 2014. Due to a historical trend of whichever party that controls the White House losing seats in Congress in the following election, Democrats are looking to use this potential shift to their advantage.

However, according to the release, Republicans still believe Katko is in a strong position to secure a third term because of the work he has done to expand mental health care and fight against the district’s synthetic drug epidemic.

“I welcome Anne Messenger to this race,” Katko said in the release.