Country music star Josh Turner to perform at The Oncenter

Country music star Josh Turner, singer of “Hometown Girl,” is coming to Syracuse this fall.

The multi-platinum artist will be at The Oncenter’s Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, October 28. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m, according to a press release from The Oncenter

He has sold more than 12.5 million units, starting with his 2003 platinum-selling debut album, “Long Black Train,” to his 2017 release, “Deep South.”

His latest album was a Billboard No. 1 release and has gained attention with multiple Grammy, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music nominations.

Turner released his sixth studio album in March, which features the hit single “Hometown Girl.”

Next to being a performer and a recording artist, Turner is also an author. In 2014, he released his first book, “Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood,” that showcases his time writing songs and performing since growing up in Hannah, S.C.

During his time in high school, Turner learned how little music access exists in high school, and he supports high school music education and arts with the Josh Turner Scholarship Fund. The fund assists students with interests in a future in music and arts.

Tickets for Turner’s Syracuse show are on sale now via CCTix.com, Ticketmaster.com and at The Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter.