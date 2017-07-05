5 Syracuse-related news stories you should know about

It’s been a busy week in Syracuse, from updates on the mayoral race to Syracuse University’s summer construction projects, here’s a breakdown of five news stories from the past week you should read.



Out of 285 schools in the nation, SU was ranked among 64 “top performers” by the SR Education Group for women pursuing degrees online in STEM fields. The SR Education group relies on academic support and cost of the programs to rank each school. This high ranking is due in large part to the College of Engineering and Computer Science and the School of Information Studies at SU that devote themselves to recruiting women for these fields at an early age and helping them feel comfortable in a college setting and a STEM field.



Anne Messenger of Manlius announced her candidacy for the 24th Congressional District race. Messenger is the first Democrat to enter the race against incumbent Rep. John Katko. According to her website, Messenger is currently working with CenterState CEO, an organization that focuses on economic development strategies, and the advisory boards of both Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Central New York and St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. Although some of Syracuse’s other officials may be announcing their candidacy as well — among them Mayor Stephanie Miner and former Syracuse city auditor, Phil LaTessa — Messenger remains the only Democrat to publicly announce her candidacy so far. In a statement, Katko told auburnpub.com that he “welcomes Messenger to the race.”



Syracuse University received $4 million in federal funding from The National Science Foundation in an effort to help recruit more minority students for STEM fields. “This federal investment will allow Syracuse to use their expertise to help underrepresented communities break into the science and engineering world,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. in a press release. The money will also serve as an aid in studying the recruitment, academic success and retention rate of underrepresented minority students in STEM. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in the press release she will continue fighting “to ensure New Yorkers have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”



The 2017 Syracuse Mayoral race is right around the corner and the candidates have been racking up endorsements from several of Syracuse’s most notable figures and organizations. With the primaries rapidly approaching on Sept. 12 and the general election on Nov. 7, here’s how you can stay up-to-date on the latest endorsements with The Daily Orange’s mayoral race endorsement tracker.



In his latest campus-wide email, Pete Sala, vice president and chief facilities officer, announced the campus construction should be completed next month. According to the email, several of Syracuse University’s exterior projects have seen major progress such as the Crouse College masonry improvements, Center for Science and Technology roof replacement and Hendricks Chapel stair replacement. The steps leading up to Hendricks Chapel were demolished to make way for a newer, improved staircase and despite heavy rain, the Waverly Avenue Utility Project has also continued on schedule. Several of SU’s academic buildings have been improved, and in his email, Sala provides more updates on various other summer improvement projects on campus.