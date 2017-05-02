Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2018 linebacker Ja’Qurius Smith commits to the Orange

Class of 2018 linebacker Ja’Qurius Smith announced his commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday morning in a tweet.

“First i want to thank God for giving me this chance,” he wrote. “After talking to my family and we finally came to a pick. I would be taking my talents to the university of syracuse thank you for all my supporters and im blessed for my family to be by my side.”

The three-star linebacker at Lakeland (Florida) High School held offers from East Carolina, Purdue and Dino Babers old school, Bowling Green before choosing Syracuse on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 194 pound defender has a 35.2 inch vertical and ran a 4.54 shuttle, per Smith’s hudl.com profile.

Smith is the fifth commit of Babers’ 2018 recruiting class, and the first defensive player to commit. Track the rest of the 2018 class here.

Here is a video of Smith’s junior year highlights.