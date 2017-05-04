Syracuse earns No. 6 seed, 1st-round bye in NCAA tournament

Eighth-ranked Syracuse (15-6, 5-2 Atlantic Coast) earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and will have a first-round bye.

The Orange will face the winner of Boston College (13-6, 3-4 ACC) and Canisius (15-4, 8-0 American East) on Sunday in the Carrier Dome. The first-round game will be held Friday evening at SU Soccer Stadium.

SU has experience against both squads this year, notching its first two wins of the season at home against BC and Canisius, respectively. The Orange topped the Eagles, 18-8, on Feb. 11 before trouncing the Griffins, 18-6, on Feb. 18.

Riley Donahue and Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals apiece in the BC matchup, and Hawryschuk netted a hat trick against Canisius as well.

The Orange has won seven of its last nine, losing just twice in the month of April, but suffered an 18-11 setback against North Carolina in the ACC tournament championship on April 30.