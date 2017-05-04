Top Stories
Syracuse community members rally at downtown LGBTQ event, protesting 'religious liberty' executive order
About 100 local residents gathered for an "emergency rally" in Hanover Square Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's signing of a "Religious Liberty" executive order. Read more »
Syracuse football recruiting: 3-star class of 2018 linebacker Juan Wallace commits to SU
Three-star class of 2018 linebacker Juan Wallace committed to Syracuse Thursday evening, marking SU's sixth commit in the class and second this week (Ja'Qurius Smith). Read more »
Sweet Legacy: Family-owned ice cream stand remains local icon for 60 years
The Sno Top ice cream shop has been a staple in the village of Manlius for the past 60 years and has created a family legacy along the way. Read more »