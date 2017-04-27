Syracuse beats Virginia Tech, 20-13, to advance to the ACC semifinals

After going back and forth for the first 50 minutes of play, No. 10 Syracuse (14-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast) pulled out a 10-0 run in the last 10 minutes of play to beat Virginia Tech (11-8, 2-5) 20-13 in the first round of the ACC tournament on Thursday in Richmond, Virginia.

“That’s the potential we have,” SU head coach Gary Gait said in a press release. “We battled back. They put 10 minutes of great lacrosse together. We scored 10 goals in 10 minutes. That’s an amazing thing.”

Virginia Tech started the game with four goals. Syracuse responded with four of their own, led by Riley Donahue off an assist from Alie Jimerson. The back-and-forth nature of the game left SU down 6-5 going into the half.

The second half started in a similar way. VT led 11-10 with the clock winding down to 10 minutes left. An unassisted goal by Cara Quimby would change the feel of the game. She started the 10-0 scoring run that would push SU into a nine-point lead.

Quimby, Mary Rahal, Emily Hawryschuk, Nicole Levy, Devon Parker, Kelzi Van Atta, Vanessa Costantino and Tori Wehner each contributed at least one goal to the scoring run.

Jimerson and Natalie Wallon both had hat-tricks. Quimby, Donahue, Hawryschuk and Parker all had two goals apiece as well. Jimerson, Donahue and Quimby also tied in points (four). Goalie Asa Goldstock save 39 percent of shots, outperforming VT’s Meagh Graham’s 25 percent.

The win over Virginia Tech moves SU into the ACC semifinals, played Friday, April 8 against No. 14 Virginia.