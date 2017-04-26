Syracuse bar commonly known as Lucy’s to move into new location, remain open

Orange Crate Brewing Co., the bar commonly known as Lucy’s, will soon move to the building where Bruegger’s Bagels previously operated at 731 S. Crouse Ave. The building where the bar currently operates is pending demolition.

The bar does not yet have an official closing date for its current location at 721 S. Crouse Ave., according to its Twitter account, and will continue to operate until the SEFCU Credit Union evacuates the premises.

Here at the Orange Crate, we pledge transparency. pic.twitter.com/2vN0zvE8NN — Orange Crate Brew Co (@OrangeCrateBar) April 25, 2017

Mike Rempter, a student employee and spokesperson for the bar, told The Daily Orange that a lease has been signed and the owner, R.C. Faigle, hopes to move into the new space as early as July.

The Orange Crate’s building was purchased by BLVD Equities in February and the developers plan to demolish the structure as part of a plan to construct an eight-floor mixed-use building on South Crouse Avenue. It is the same construction project that will demolish the previous homes of Hungry Chuck’s, Funk ‘n Waffles and appeThaizing. Orange Crate and the SEFCU Credit Union are the only two tenants that have not vacated the area.

In a February interview, Faigle said he was approached by previous property owners, the Dellas Family, in August about the project. The Dellas Family, owners of Faegan’s Cafe & Pub and Varsity Pizza, sold the property to BLVD Equities. Faigle was at the end of a five-year lease that would not be renewed.

Faigle was not immediately available for comment on this story.