Paul McCartney to perform in Carrier Dome this fall

Iconic musician and songwriter Paul McCartney will perform at a concert in the Carrier Dome this fall, university officials announced Tuesday morning.

McCartney will play at the Dome on Sept. 23 as part of a tour. Pete Sala, Syracuse University’s vice president and chief campus facilities officer, and Mark Shulman, the senior vice president of The Bowery Presents, made the announcement at a press conference in the Dome on Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. There will not be student-priced tickets, Sala said.

“We’re a very, very tough venue with five tenants: both basketball programs, both lacrosse and football, we don’t have a lot of dates when the students are in session,” Sala said. “So this was very exciting for us.”

SU’s football team is scheduled to play LSU away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sept. 23.

McCartney gained fame as a member of the Beatles, the British rock band that is one of the most popular bands of all time. McCartney is credited as the main composer for songs such as “Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yellow Submarine.”

Last year, McCartney held a North American concert series and sang renditions of classic Beatles songs. This week he is touring in Japan for his One on One concert series.

After the Beatles’ break-up in the late 1960s, McCartney began a successful solo career. He is in the “Guinness Book of World Records” for most records sold and largest paid audience for a concert, among other things. He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

McCartney typically plays three-hour shows, Sala said, adding that he expects a diverse range of age-groups to attend the concert at SU.

“This is one of those performers that we’ve been working very hard for many years to bring to the city, to the university, to the campus,” Sala said during the press conference. “To me it’s an honor. (He’s) probably one of the most legendary performers of all time.”