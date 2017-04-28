No. 1 Syracuse falls to North Carolina, 16-15, in the ACC tournament

DURHAM, N.C. — Ben Williams won the faceoff with just under 30 seconds remaining and Syracuse down one. The defense passed ball around before it ended up in Sergio Salcido’s stick. The senior midfielder ran at the goal before turning and passing toward the middle of the field. A deflection led to a bouncing ball that neither team could pick up as the time struck zero.

In the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, No. 1 seed Syracuse (11-2, 4-0 ACC) fell just shy of making its largest comeback in program history. Despite losing four straight games, including a game to SU in overtime two weeks ago, No. 4 seed North Carolina (7-7, 1-3) staved off a third-quarter Syracuse run, defeating the Orange, 16-15. The Orange’s first loss since Feb. 25 against Army also marks the first time Syracuse will not play in the conference championship since joining the ACC.

The Orange opened up the scoring off a Jamie Trimboli left-handed shot. But over the next 18:16, SU failed to pick up a single faceoff win. North Carolina dominated possession time and jumped out to an 11-1 run. A pair of goals by both teams led to a nine-goal deficit at halftime for the Orange.

Then, something clicked. Syracuse played to its ranking as the No. 1 team in the country. Salcido found a cutting Brendan Bomberry to open up the second half.

Unlike the first half, Syracuse didn’t falter after the opening goal. A man-up opportunity led to a Nick Mariano top-shelf goal. Something clicked between the team. The defense began making stops. The offense made the extra pass instead of forcing shots.

Over the entire third quarter, Syracuse poured in eight goals. North Carolina had none. On all but two goals seniors Salcido and Jordan Evans were involved. As the third quarter dipped under 20 seconds, Andrew Helmer and Tyson Bomberry broke out in transition. A give-and-go between the two defenders ended up in Bomberry’s stick — he whipped it top shelf to cap off SU’s 8-0 run.

Early in the fourth quarter, North Carolina finally broke through the Syracuse defense that had buckled down. Tanner Cook scored to end a 19:07 UNC drought and put the Tar Heels up two.

Then Matt Lane, who hadn’t scored since March 5 against Virginia, added to the mix. His goal came off an Evans assist — his sixth of the night, a new career high.

A Nate Solomon shot hit off the inside of the post. Syracuse couldn’t convert like the team once had. UNC’s Chris Cloutier beat goalie Evan Molloy on the opposite end.

The ensuing faceoff, Luke Schwasnick charged toward the ball on the ground. He shoved a Tar Heel to give UNC a man-up. Luke Goldstock shot low, beating Molloy who fell to his knees. He cocked his head back, visibly upset at missing the save.

North Carolina extended its lead to three. Even with the 8-0 Syracuse run earlier and the comeback that had brewed in the second half, three goals was not enough to chip away from late in the fourth.

Mariano laid out to force a Syracuse turnover before Salcido scored to pull within two. Brendan Bomberry scored near the crease to pull SU within one while man-up. But, that penalty by Schwasnick dug SU into a hole it could not dig out of.

Syracuse has had a similar script in most of its games this season. A late comeback, a chaotic ending and a one-goal game. This one, though, didn’t go SU’s way.