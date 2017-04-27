Mayfest 2017 headliner Vic Mensa to miss SU performance due to flight cancellations

Rapper Vic Mensa will no longer perform at Mayfest 2017 due to flight cancellations, University Union announced in a tweet Friday afternoon — 42 minutes after Mayfest was set to begin at 1 p.m.

Rapper Tunji Ige will be headlining in place of Mensa, per UU’s Twitter account.

Mensa, a Chicago rapper, was scheduled to perform at the Walnut Park concert with Cheat Codes, an electronic music group, and pop singer Moxie Raia.



Entrance to Mayfest is free for all undergraduate students at Syracuse University and the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a valid student ID.



Mayfest is followed by the annual Block Party concert in the Carrier Dome, which will feature rapper Travis Scott.