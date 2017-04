DURHAM, N.C. — In the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, No. 1 seed Syracuse (11-2, 4-0 ACC) was unable to fully chip away from No. 4 seed North Carolina’s (7-7, 1-3) nine-goal lead, losing 16-15. This marks the first Syracuse loss since Feb. 25 and is the first time SU will not play in the conference championship since joining the ACC.