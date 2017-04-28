Brisly Estime signs as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets

Former Syracuse wide receiver Brisly Estime has signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. ESPN reporter Adam Caplan reported the news, citing Estime’s agent.

Estime was a four-year player for Syracuse, thriving as a return man and starting the last two years as a receiver.

This past season he led the NCAA in average yards per punt return (17.7), and his career mark of 18 yards per return is the best mark in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

The receiving part of his game took off under Dino Babers this past season. Over the first three years of his career, Estime caught 55 passes. This past year, he had 48 receptions for 518 yards.

Estime is the first SU player from this year’s draft-eligible class to latch on to an NFL team. Star wideout Amba Etta-Tawo went undrafted, and as of the Estime signing, has not yet signed a contract.