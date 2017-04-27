Beat writers predict outcome of Syracuse-North Carolina ACC semifinal

No. 1 seed Syracuse (11-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) will play No. 4 seed North Carolina (6-7, 1-3) for the second time in as many weeks on Friday night in the ACC tournament. SU, the defending ACC tournament champion, needed to come back from down five last time to beat UNC. Here’s how The Daily Orange beat writers expect Friday night’s game to unfold.

Charlie DiSturco

Achilles’ Heels

Syracuse 13, North Carolina 11

Syracuse came from behind to defeat North Carolina despite playing on short rest a few weeks ago. Now that the Orange is fully rested, North Carolina will have its hands full. SU already has a game against Luke Goldstock under its belt and the defense will be much more prepared for the off-ball screens. Expect him to be a threat for UNC, but not to have the same success he did last time the two teams played. The game will be close, but ultimately Syracuse will pull away in the fourth quarter and advance to the championship game.

Matthew Gutierrez

Twice is nice

Syracuse 14, North Carolina 10

A slow start puts Syracuse down at the break. Then, like clockwork, Ben Williams gets hot at the X and SU’s senior offensive weapons produce down the stretch. Head coach John Desko said this time last year that what he feared most was playing the same team twice in as many weeks. A near loss to Binghamton provides the scare Syracuse needed to rebound and beat a formidable opponent on a bigger stage.

Sam Fortier

Carolina blues

Syracuse 11, North Carolina 8

The Tar Heels couldn’t hold a five-goal lead in 18 minutes at home against a team with the No. 1 ranking curse, two-and-a-half days rest and a travel flight. Now Syracuse is fully rested for a neutral site game against a historically troubling rival with a chance to end UNC’s season and its national title defense? It’s a convincing narrative for the Orange.