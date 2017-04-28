Amba Etta-Tawo reportedly signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent

Former Syracuse wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson reported the news

Amba Etta Tawo to Jaguars on undrafted rookie deal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2017

Etta-Tawo transferred from Maryland to SU and set records playing under Dino Babers. He broke single season records in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,482), while tying the record for touchdowns (14)

His performance earned him third-team All-American honors by the Associated Press at the end of the year.

Some mock drafts, like CBS Sports and FOX Sports, had Etta-Tawo going in the sixth or seventh round. Others, like NFL.com and Bleacher Report, didn’t have him going at all.

Etta-Tawo joins Brisly Estime, who signed with the Jets, as draft-eligible SU players on NFL rosters.