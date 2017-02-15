When members of this gym skip a day they get a call home

When members of Metro Fitness don’t show up to work out, they hear about it. Personal trainers literally call gymgoers: “Where were you today? Are you OK?”

Randy Sabourin, owner and team leader of Metro Fitness, knows that personalization is the most effective way to get results. He has spent 22 years pushing boundaries and perfecting fitness programs for his customers, an effort that will really manifest next month.

Starting in March, Metro Fitness will begin selling personalized training programs in addition to traditional memberships for people who are serious about kick-starting their fitness journey.

When prospective members come in, they undergo an evaluation with a staff member. They discuss fitness goals, obstacles and current physical condition, in addition to taking a fitness test. The trainer will then create a personalized workout plan for the individual and will check in with them periodically.

As a Metro Fitness member and now a personal trainer there himself, trainer Loren Starnes said he’s definitely looking forward to the new program.

Before joining the Metro Fitness team, Starnes ran a fitness program in the Air Force for two years. While the approaches of the two programs are different, Starnes said he’s excited to work with people on their individual goals.

“Everybody’s there for a reason,” Starnes said. “I think it’s awesome, instead of people just showing up to the gym, hoping they get it right on their own. We’re offering training to novices who aren’t used to going to the gym, who want to make the change and who want to do it safely.”

Since opening in 1995 as a small personal training business, Metro Fitness has evolved into a high-end boutique fitness and wellness club. In addition to personal training sessions, Sabourin said people wanted access to the machines to work out independently, which is how they eventually turned into a full-scale fitness club.



With two locations in downtown Syracuse and in Fayetteville, Metro Fitness offers a variety of programs, including spinning, Zumba, yoga and exclusive Les Mills high-intensity interval weightlifting and core programs, with class sizes ranging from eight to 10 members.

Metro Fitness is home to a wide range of people who want to get fit — Starnes said members range from college students to people in their 70s, with the average age being mid to late 40s.

While the gym still offers classes and access to machines as a traditional membership, “the lifeblood of the club” is personal training. Sabourin said this aspect is what separates them from other gyms.

“I’m going back to the word ‘program’ that I founded this company on because that to me equates to success, whether they’re coming in as an independent member or they want the supervision of a personal trainer,” Sabourin said. “I ultimately think that has the most value for accomplishing goals.”

Sabourin uses the word boutique to differentiate from the average gym. He emphasized Metro Fitness is not a low-price, high-volume operation, but a highly-personalized place where the staff knows the names of its members.

“(Other gyms) are not gonna call you if you didn’t go one day,” Sabourin said, “or they’re not gonna come over to you if you have an independent membership and say, ‘Hey, you know what? I saw you working out,’ no, all you’re paying for is that access to the equipment.”

Metro Fitness offers classes that other fitness chains don’t, such as intensive Les Mills programs, or their signature Metro42 Challenge. Metro42 is a 6-week program offered three times per year designed to help members with all aspects of weight loss: mental, physical and nutritional. The club also hosts a licensed psychotherapist, and is one of the only ones in the area to do so.

Another program called Metro Pack Training, allows members to pay $99 per month and attend an unlimited number of small-group personal training sessions in a state-of-the-art studio at the downtown location.

Members who decide to purchase the new, personalized program will pay an upfront fee and then an additional program fee each month. The program fees differ for each person depending on their individualized program.

“We’re not gonna sell you anything for $9 a month,” Sabourin said. “But we’ll certainly find something that does work for your budget that’s gonna include better tools for you to accomplish your goals.”